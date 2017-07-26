POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Fatih Terim resigns from Turkish national football team
The decision comes after Terim was allegedly involved in a brawl with a restaurant owner in a Aegean coastal resort town.
Fatih Terim resigns from Turkish national football team
Fatih Terim reacts during their Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match against Real Madrid in Istanbul on April 9, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 26, 2017

Turkey national football team coach Fatih Terim has resigned from his job.

The decision comes two weeks after he was allegedly involved in a brawl in a west-coast holiday town, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old former Fiorentina, AC Milan and Galatasaray boss was seen in television footage fighting with a restaurant owner in the Aegean coast resort town of Alacati.

Recommended

Turkish media said he and his two sons-in-law left five men injured after the incident.

"Some non-football issues have been wearing out our football director Fatih Terim and the management of Turkish football federation," TFF said on Wednesday.

"The two sides agreed that it would be more healthy for both parties to part ways," it added.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin