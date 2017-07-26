Turkey national football team coach Fatih Terim has resigned from his job.

The decision comes two weeks after he was allegedly involved in a brawl in a west-coast holiday town, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old former Fiorentina, AC Milan and Galatasaray boss was seen in television footage fighting with a restaurant owner in the Aegean coast resort town of Alacati.