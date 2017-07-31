Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles, equipped with the latest smart ammunition systems, were successfully tested on Sunday, officials of an Istanbul-based company said.

Armed Bayraktar TB2 drones loaded with smart ammunition system were able to hit targets 8 kilometres (4.9 miles) away, Baykar Makina officials said.

The drones, which have been in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces, the gendarmerie and the police since 2014, have completed 20,000 hours of flight.

In each sortie, they can fly up to 27 hours, and can be used in domestic and foreign missions.