Turkey successfully tests domestically made advanced combat drones
Equipped with smart ammunition system, domestically produced Bayraktar TB2 drones hit targets with 100 percent accuracy during tests on Sunday.
Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone can be seen before a test flight in this undated photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2017

Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles, equipped with the latest smart ammunition systems, were successfully tested on Sunday, officials of an Istanbul-based company said.

Armed Bayraktar TB2 drones loaded with smart ammunition system were able to hit targets 8 kilometres (4.9 miles) away, Baykar Makina officials said.

The drones, which have been in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces, the gendarmerie and the police since 2014, have completed 20,000 hours of flight.

In each sortie, they can fly up to 27 hours, and can be used in domestic and foreign missions.

The drone and its electronic, software, aerodynamic design and sub-systems have been developed and produced by Turkey.

The smart ammunition system MAM-L, loaded onto the drones, has been developed by Turkey's missile-maker Roketsan.

Turkish made Bayraktar drones have so far been mainly used for surveillance purposes. New advanced combat drones will have pin-point accuracy when engaging targets.

Turkey has become one of the top countries in the world to be self-sufficient in drone technology.

SOURCE:AA
