Amazon wins ATP tennis rights in UK from Sky
The contract covers the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 and Masters 500 events from around the world, including tournaments in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Paris, Miami, Indian Wells and Shanghai.
The contract includes the end of year ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2017

Amazon.com Inc has made its first move into major sports rights outside the United States by outbidding Sky for the exclusive UK rights to tennis's ATP World Tour, The Guardian said on Tuesday.

Amazon Prime Video agreed to pay as much as $13.2 million a year for the rights, which include the ATP Tour finals competition between the top eight singles and doubles players, the newspaper said.

Sky was paying about $10.5 million a year under a deal that lasts until 2018, The Guardian said.

The contract covers the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 and Masters 500 events from around the world, including tournaments in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Paris, Miami, Indian Wells and Shanghai.

It also includes the end of year ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London.

Amazon won the streaming rights in the United States for NFL's Thursday Night Football in April, kicking off a push by the online retailer to attract fans to its shopping and video service.

Sky, Britain's biggest pay-TV group, said last week it had walked away from bidding on some sports rights as it invest elsewhere in the business, including continuing to broaden its drama and entertainment content.

Sky has recently reorganised its sports broadcasting to create channels dedicated to specific sports such as soccer, cricket, Formula One and golf.

Amazon and Sky declined to comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
