Amazon.com Inc has made its first move into major sports rights outside the United States by outbidding Sky for the exclusive UK rights to tennis's ATP World Tour, The Guardian said on Tuesday.

Amazon Prime Video agreed to pay as much as $13.2 million a year for the rights, which include the ATP Tour finals competition between the top eight singles and doubles players, the newspaper said.

Sky was paying about $10.5 million a year under a deal that lasts until 2018, The Guardian said.

The contract covers the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 and Masters 500 events from around the world, including tournaments in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Paris, Miami, Indian Wells and Shanghai.

It also includes the end of year ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London.