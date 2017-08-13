POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Usain Bolt injured in final race
Usain Bolt was set for a fitting finale to his career, but a hamstring injury brought the champion to the ground. His team mates blamed a delayed start to the race.
For Bolt, it was yet more disappointment after he failed to win the individual 100 metres last week. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 13, 2017

Usain Bolt's athletic career has ended in agony after the Jamaican star was unable to complete his final race.

Bolt fell to the ground with an injured hamstring in the home straight of the 4 by 100 metre relay at the world championships in London. His team mates blamed a delayed start to the race.

"That long wait contributed. Inside it was cold we kept warming up. We kept waiting there," Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake said.

Recommended

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
