Usain Bolt's athletic career has ended in agony after the Jamaican star was unable to complete his final race.

Bolt fell to the ground with an injured hamstring in the home straight of the 4 by 100 metre relay at the world championships in London. His team mates blamed a delayed start to the race.

"That long wait contributed. Inside it was cold we kept warming up. We kept waiting there," Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake said.