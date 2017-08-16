A Syrian opposition group said it shot down a regime warplane on Tuesday and captured its pilot alive near a ceasefire zone in the war-ravaged country's south.

Ahmad al Abdo forces – allied with the Free Syrian Army – shot down the Syrian regime's MiG-21 near Wadi Mahmud in the southern province of Sweida, the group's communications head Fares al Munjed said.

"The pilot is in our hands. He is injured and being treated," Munjed said.

Rebels released photos of a pilot they identified as Major Ali al Hilwa, with bruises on his face, and the wreckage of a jet they said was a Russian-built MiG

Regime-owned Ikhbariya television quoted a source as saying that an investigation was under way to determine what caused the crash. It did not mention the fate of the pilot.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a Britain-based war monitor, confirmed the rebel faction had shot down the plane and captured its wounded pilot.

Group: captured pilot treated well

Munjed said his group had used a "23-millimetre anti-aircraft gun" to down the warplane on Tuesday.

"We will take care to treat the captured pilot in accordance with international law," he said.

The rebel group's leadership was still debating what would happen to the pilot after his treatment, he said.

According to Munjed, the area where the aircraft was downed is outside a ceasefire zone negotiated last month by the United States, Russia and Jordan.

Parts of Daraa, Quneitra, and Sweida provinces are included in the agreement, which has brought relative quiet to the zone though some violence has been reported.