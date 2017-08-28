After Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of two counts of rape, India erupted into deadly violence as his supporters took to the street to protest his innocence.

"Our father can never do any sin," devotee Trilok Insaan said, at a shop in Sirsa adorned with posters of the heavily-bearded Singh.

So, who is the glitzy father-of-three who is known in some circles as the "guru of bling," and others as the "rape guru"?

Heads the Dera Sacha Sauda sect

Born in Haryana, an Indian state bordering the capital New Delhi, to Sikh parents, Singh began heading the Dera Sacha Sauda movement when he was 23.

The sect campaigns for vegetarianism and against drug addiction. It has also taken up social causes such as organising the weddings of poor couples.

Claims to have a large following

Singh commands a following which he claims stands at 60 million, many of them elderly men and women in the countryside, drawn by his social welfare programmes such as medical camps and disaster relief.

An estimated 200,000 people from Singh's sect had gathered in a show of support for the guru a day ahead of his sentencing.