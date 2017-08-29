Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh from fighting in Myanmar face the growing danger of sickness after getting stuck at the border. Bangladesh authorities continue to attempt to send them home despite a UN appeal that they be allowed to stay.

A series of coordinated attacks by Rohingya insurgents on Myanmar security forces on Friday, in the north of Myanmar's Rakhine State, has triggered a crackdown by Myanmar forces that has sent a stream of Rohingya villagers fleeing to Bangladesh.

"I saw with my own eyes entire Rohingya villages burnt to the ground," an international aid worker told TRT World who was based in Rakhine state before aid workers were evacuated. His identity was not disclosed for safety reasons.

"I would say, it is a disproportionate response against Muslims, in terms of what is happening with the military [...] there is no reason ever to burn civilian villages to the ground."

The aid worker suggested it seemed like "a systematic way to increase the suffering of the people, to make it untenable for them to live there."

TRT World's interview with an international aid worker who witnessed the violence in Rakhine state.

At least 109 people have been killed in the clashes in Myanmar, most of them militants but including members of the security forces and civilians.

Many of those seeking refuge in Bangladesh are sick and at least six have died after crossing in, an aid worker said. Fear of being caught and sent back meant some refused to seek help, the worker, with an international agency in Bangladesh who declined to be identified or have his agency identified, explained.

"What we're seeing is that many Rohingya people are sick," said the worker.

"This is because they got stuck in the border before they could enter. It's mostly women and children."

"We're making all out efforts but a rapid response is needed," the aid worker said.

TRT World spoke to Silma Suba in Dhaka and Alex Bookbinder in Yangon about the Bangladesh government's response and insurgent group in Rakhine state.

Bangladesh blocks Rohingyas

Bangladesh's border guards are trying to block the Rohingya from crossing in, and aim to round up and send back those who do.

Bangladesh is already hosting more than 400,000 Rohingya.

More than 8,700 have registered in Bangladesh since Friday, the UN said.

The country has said it will not accept any more Rohingya despite an appeal by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for Dhaka to allow Rohingya to seek safety.

New arrivals

Hundreds of new arrivals milled around the entrance of the Kutapalong makeshift camp, the biggest unofficial refugee camp on the Bangladesh side of the border. Village elders said many of the Muslim hamlets near the border were empty, and said troops and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists had set fire to homes.