WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey says US indictment against security personnel is biased
Ankara says the US failed to provide adequate security, after Turkish security guards indicted for brawl during President Erdogan's US visit.
Turkey says US indictment against security personnel is biased
A pro-Turkey demonstrator outside the White House during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Washington DC. / AFP
August 31, 2017

Turkey has complained to the United States over the indictment of its security guards involved in a brawl during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Washington in May this year.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted 19 people, including 15 security officials, over the brawl between protesters and Erdogan's security detail outside the Turkish ambassador's residence.

"We are protesting in the strongest terms that a biased indictment is accepted. Our reaction to the topic has also been conveyed to the US ambassador to Ankara," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

Turkey blames US authorities, protesters for brawl

Recommended

Eleven people were hurt in the melee which Ankara said was the fault of US authorities for failing to provide adequate security.

Ankara in June summoned the American ambassador over the May 16 incident and told Washington that the decision to issue arrest warrants was wrong, unacceptable, biased and lacking any legal basis.

The Turkish foreign ministry said the brawl was caused by the failure of local security to take necessary measures, and that the incident would not have occurred if US authorities had taken the usual measures they take in similar high-level visits. As a result, Ankara said Turkish citizens cannot be held responsible for the incident that took place.

Ankara also slammed the decision of the US authorities to allow pro-PKK protesters to rally close to the Turkish ambassador's residence since Ankara and Washington both recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54