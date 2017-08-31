POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Hajj fraudsters target pilgrims
For many Muslims, going to Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but fraudulent travel agencies take advantage of would-be pilgrims.
Hajj fraudsters target pilgrims
Many Muslims save for years to go at least once in their lifetime on the Hajj pilgrimage. / Reuters
August 31, 2017

Over two million Muslims have begun the Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Many of them are travelling from other countries.

For Muslims, Hajj is a rare opportunity and a requirement of their faith, to visit the holiest site in Islam.

But it can be expensive and fraudsters are keen to fleece believers.

Recommended

As TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports from London, when a  travel agency offers cheap tickets for the trip of a lifetime, sometimes it's just too good to be true.     

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia