While condemning North Korea over its latest nuclear test, the leaders of Russia and South Korea seemed far apart on the issue of stepping up sanctions against the country after a meeting Wednesday in the Russian port city of Vladivostok.

Speaking after the meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for talks with North Korea, saying sanctions are not a solution to the latter's nuclear and missile development.

Moon had urged Moscow to support stronger sanctions against the DPRK, which conducted its sixth nuclear test on Sunday in what it claimed was the detonation of a thermonuclear weapon built for missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.

“We should not give in to emotions and push Pyongyang into a corner,” Putin said in a news conference after the meeting, held on the sidelines of a conference on the economic development of Russia’s far east.

“As never before, everyone should show restraint and refrain from steps leading to escalation and tensions.”

TRT World'sAnelise Borges reports.

Putin urged North Korea’s neighbours to support a Russian-Chinese roadmap to defuse the crisis. He said it offers "a genuine way to defuse the tensions and a step-by-step settlement."

Russia and China both share a border with North Korea.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has dismissed the Russian-Chinese roadmap, saying the United States is “done talking about North Korea.”

Moon urges cutting off oil to N Korea

Moon said the leaders agreed that reducing regional tension and “quickly solving” the security challenges posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile program were critical.

Ahead of his meeting with Putin, Moon said the situation could get out of hand if North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests aren’t stopped.

Moon urged Russia to back stronger sanctions, including the cutting off oil supplies, but Putin expressed concern that such moves would hurt regular North Koreans, said Yoon Young-chan, Moon’s chief press secretary.

“Myself and President Putin share a view that North Korea has gone the wrong way with its nuclear and missile program and that easing tension on the Korean Peninsula is an urgent issue,” Moon said during the news conference.