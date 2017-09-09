TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey cautions citizens about travel to Germany
The advisory marks a reversal of roles. Earlier this year Germany warned its own citizens travelling to Turkey about increased tensions and protests ahead of a Turkish referendum on April 16.
Turkey cautions citizens about travel to Germany
Seal of Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 9, 2017

Turkey's Foreign Ministry issued a warning on Saturday for its citizens visiting or living in Germany ahead of the country's federal elections on Sept. 24.

In a statement on its official website, the ministry warned Turkish citizens to "be careful" and keep their composure against "racist and xenophobic slurs."

"It is advised for our citizens in Germany or planning to visit this country to be even-tempered, keep themselves out of political discussions and absent themselves from rallies held by terrorist groups ahead of the elections," the ministry said.

The ministry said political leaders in Germany are basing their election campaigns on anti-Turkey rhetoric and the aim of blocking Turkey from becoming a member of the European Union.

Recommended

"The political atmosphere in the aforementioned country is under the influence of far-right and racist propaganda," it added. "It is worrying that a chancellor-candidate political leader in Germany has recently made statements including clear racist elements and German officials took no measure about it."

Three weeks before Sept. 24 general elections, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her centre-left rival Martin Schulz clashed over Turkey policy in a televised debate Sunday night, with Schulz making a surprise proposal to halt Ankara’s EU membership talks and freeze €4 billion ($4.68 billion) in pre-accession funds.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, last month, called on ethnic Turks living in Germany to vote for those who are "not hostile to Turkey" in the federal elections.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan