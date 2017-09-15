Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on Thursday arrived in Ankara to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his first trip abroad after the Gulf crisis erupted.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties and trade links with Qatar, with accusations of supporting terrorism based on its ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran.

Few countries, including Israel, Saudi Arabia and the Egyptian government which came to power after toppling the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.

Turkey has supported the Gulf ally against the blockage imposed by the Saudi-led block in terms of military cooperation and basic necessities, including food and medicine.

In late July, President Erdogan paid a visit to the Gulf region in a bid to find a political solution to the crisis, also visiting Qatar.

Now the Qatari emir has picked Turkey for his first overseas trip, a week before the world leaders’ United Nations meeting in New York.

The Qatari emir and President Erdogan are expected to discuss the crisis with the Gulf states.

"Turkey's moves prevented a possible intervention"

“His picking of Turkey as his first trip abroad after the crisis shows that he was trying to find out what kind of role Turkey could take in the negotiations,” said Cahit Tuz, who is an expert in Middle East affairs, and deputy chairman of the Oriental Research Centre based in Istanbul.

Tuz said Turkey played a vital role in the crisis which could lead the process to a different level.