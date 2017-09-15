Bidding ended Friday for bankrupt Air Berlin, after a raucous battle for Germany's second-largest airline that could see the carrier broken down for parts.

"The lively interest from investors speaks well for Air Berlin," chief executive Thomas Winkelmann said, as the firm announced "several" bids had arrived before the deadline.

Some 8,500 employees, 140 aircraft and a string of precious landing slots at German airports are in the sights of potential buyers, who range from airline behemoth Lufthansa to upstart challengers like Austrian Formula One legend Niki Lauda.

"We will make sure to reach the best solution for the firm and its employees as we examine the offers" ahead of a decision at a September 25 board meeting, Winkelmann said.

"Our goal is to bring as many jobs as possible to safe harbour."

Air Berlin carried 36 million passengers in 2016 but has long struggled for survival, booking losses amounting to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) over the past two years.

After main shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew its financial support in mid-August, the airline triggered bankruptcy proceedings and gave potential buyers a month to submit offers for its assets.

Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries declared that "no one company will be able to buy Air Berlin for competition reasons."

Lufthansa hungry

Lufthansa, by far Germany's biggest carrier, appears hungry for Air Berlin's planes.

It already leases 38 aircraft from its smaller competitor, and could be interested in up to 90, according to media reports.

But competitors in the bidding have accused Lufthansa of seeking a monopoly over the German skies.

Michael O'Leary, the outspoken chief executive of Ireland's no-frills carrier Ryanair, called a stormy Berlin press conference two weeks ago to denounce a German "stitch-up" in favour of Lufthansa.

He told journalists he would not be joining the fray - although some analysts thought the wily businessman might be bluffing.

Another offer