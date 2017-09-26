Masoud Barzani, the president of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), has taken a turbulent path of holding a referendum among the region's Kurdish population.

The aim of the poll is to find out whether northern Iraq's Kurds still aspire for an independent Kurdish state. Although it will be a non-binding vote, Barzani is likely to use it as a reference point if he argues before the international community for a separate statehood.

Except Israel, which supports the creation of independent Kurdish state, Iran, Syria and Turkey and other regional and international powers have opposed Barzani's move, arguing that it will evoke unrest in the Middle East. For Turkey, the vote will also violate the status quo in Mosul Vilayet, or northern Iraq, a disputed territory between Ankara and Baghdad.

At a deeper look into KRG's political situation, however, Barzani comes across as a leader who's deeply troubled by the growing opposition from the region. He does not control the entire northern Iraq. His political rivals hold a strong influence over almost half of the disputed territory.

Just three months ago, he was on friendly terms with Turkey, willing to broaden his cooperation with the state on various fronts. On his official visit to Ankara on February 28, the Turkish state welcomed him by taking an audacious step, raising not only Iraq's national flag but also the KRG's flag. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim courted criticism from the national press for allowing the KRG flag at the event, but he defended the move saying that the flag of an autonomous region like the KRG can be displayed, describing it a standard practice in international diplomacy.

A blatant shift

Three months later, Barzani's call for Kurdish referendum embittered the blossoming ties between the two sides.

On September 23, Barzani called off his press conference, in which he was likely to justify his decision and also elaborate on the logistics of the referendum. He is under immense regional and international pressure. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned him of sanctions on KRG if the referendum was held. The United States had been trying to reason with him that the vote could complicate things in the region and affect its fight against Daesh. Iran and Iraq also criticised the move.

With the last minute cancellation of the press conference, a cloud of uncertainty looms large over the referendum, leaving Barzani at a vulnerable spot.

In the past few years, Barzani's grip over KRG has weakened with the growing political opposition from Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and its splinter group, the Gorran.

Barzani and his longtime rival from PUK Jalal Talabani have differing worldviews. While Barzani is a religious conservative, Talabani is a socialist.

Experts perceive Barzani's sudden call for a referendum in two ways: one, as a move to block the opposition's advance and "save his post"; two, a greater plan formulated by the international players led by America to carve out a unified Kurdistan.

"During the 1990s around the first Gulf War," said Cevat Ones, the former deputy director of Turkish national intelligence agency, "the US's Middle East policy became clear [in northern Iraq]. The Soviet Union was already defeated and Americans wanted to benefit from the Middle East"

In the early 1990s, the US and its allies established a no-fly zone called 36 Parallel over northern Iraq. The fly-zone was built to prevent former Saddam Hussein's regime to make advances in the disputed region.

Around the same time, a de-facto Kurdish region was formed in northern Iraq. Turkey supported it, hoping it would bring peace in the region. But PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU, continued to attack the Turkish state throughout the 1990s and they operated from both northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Between 1989 and 1991, Ones headed the Turkish intelligence unit in Diyarbakir, one of the most crucial posts in the country’s Kurdish-dominated region.

A glimpse of Ones' assessment — that the Western powers are planning to redraw the Middle East map — was seen in a New York Times article, which says that Paul J. Manafort, US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, has been aggressively working for Barzani to promote the independence referendum.

The great game

It's not the Trump administration that has formulated the plan. It was revealed in June 2006, when former US Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, visited Tel Aviv, Israel.

While inaugurating an oil terminal in Tel Aviv, Rice introduced the term "New Middle East" and described Israel's war with Lebanon as "the birth pangs" of the New Middle East.

Many experts, including Ones, believe that the creation of independent Kurdistan will be the preparatory ground for the new divisions of the Middle East.

There is also a talk in foreign policy circles that Russia and other world powers are on board to change the frontiers of the Middle East and the first step is to create an independent Kurdish state.

The US and Russia seem to be on the same page when it comes to creating a Kurdish state but they differ on what kind of leadership should govern it. And that goes back to the ideological differences between Barzani and Talabani and other regional players.

On the other hand, Russia and US have competing views on Syria, where a considerable number of Kurds live. And the US's support to the PKK affiliate PYD and Russia's backing of the Assad regime has already compromised the security of the entire region. In all this, Turkey is facing a massive security risk, leave aside the burden of 3.5 million refugees the country hosts.

Amidst the referendum controversy, Moscow signed a $1 billion oil deal with Barzani's government, a move that raised eyebrows in Turkey's foreign policy corridors. The country's state-owned company Rosneft will develop oil pipelines in five different locations of KRG.

Beside opening a new trading chapter with KRG, Russia like the US has strong relations with PKK’s Syrian wing PYD, which claimed most of the northern Syrian territories during the civil war. They have renamed the occupied territories as Rojova, meaning western Kurdistan.