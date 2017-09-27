WORLD
2 MIN READ
Here's how social media reacted to Saudi's lifting of women driving ban
The world is speaking out following a Saudi cleric's remarks that women should be barred from driving as they had "a quarter of the brainpower of men."
Here's how social media reacted to Saudi's lifting of women driving ban
In this file photo, a woman drives a car on a highway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of a campaign to defy Saudi Arabias ban on women driving on March 29,2014. / AP
September 27, 2017

Saudi Arabia might finally allow women to drive — and Saudis have a great deal to say about it.

In a drastic turnaround, Saudi King Salman on Tuesday ordered that women be allowed to drive cars, but in accordance with the Islamic laws, state media reported.

The hashtag #SaudiWomenCanDrive trended on Twitter:

Its repeal comes after years of protest and resistance from female activists, many of whom were jailed.

More than half the country are aged under 25. And Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king's son and the architect of new national masterplan Vision 2030, is trying to cater to youthful aspirations.

Internationally, this draconian law was seen as a symbol of repression of women in the kingdom. 

Its repeal comes after years of protest and resistance from female activists, many of whom were jailed.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria