In pictures: South Korea displays military might amid tensions with North
Seoul displayed its new weapon systems during a ceremony marking its 69th Armed Forces Day.
This picture taken on September 25, 2017 shows a South Korean soldier sitting on a Chunma self-propelled short-range air defence missile system during an marking South Koreas Armed Forces Day, on October 1, at the Second Fleet Command of Navy in Pyeongtaek. / AFP
September 28, 2017

South Korea on Thursday displayed its new weapon systems including ballistic missiles amid tensions with North Korea, during a ceremony marking its 69th Armed Forces Day, which will fall on October 1.

The commemoration ceremony was held for the first time at a navy facility in Pyeongthaek, some 70 km south of Seoul. 

It's significant since the venue is close to the sea border where South Korea has engaged in several deadly clashes with the North in the past.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Defence Minister Song Young-moo were both present during the ceremony. 

This year's event took place early, as Koreans are enjoying Chuseok harvest holidays next week. 

During his speech, Moon insisted he has confidence in his own military as he moves to take wartime operational control from the United States.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
