South Korea on Thursday displayed its new weapon systems including ballistic missiles amid tensions with North Korea, during a ceremony marking its 69th Armed Forces Day, which will fall on October 1.

The commemoration ceremony was held for the first time at a navy facility in Pyeongthaek, some 70 km south of Seoul.

It's significant since the venue is close to the sea border where South Korea has engaged in several deadly clashes with the North in the past.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Defence Minister Song Young-moo were both present during the ceremony.

This year's event took place early, as Koreans are enjoying Chuseok harvest holidays next week.

During his speech, Moon insisted he has confidence in his own military as he moves to take wartime operational control from the United States.