US verifying Daesh leader Baghdadi's new audio recording
Message was Baghdadi's first purported audio communication in almost a year during which Daesh lost much of its so-called caliphate.
In July, Moscow said it was struggling to confirm if Baghdadi was dead or alive, a month after reporting his possible death in an air strike near the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa in Syria. (AFP/file)
September 29, 2017

The United States is trying to verify a purported recording of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, who had been rumored to be dead, but suggested audio released Thursday could well be real. 

"We are aware of the audio tape purported to be of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi and are taking steps to examine it," an intelligence community source said.

"While we have no reason to doubt its authenticity, we do not have verification at this point."

Thursday's was the first audio message said to be of Baghdadi since November 2016.

It was not clear when the message released by the Daesh-affiliated Al Furqan media group was recorded.

In it, the apparent Daesh leader lashed out at "infidel nations headed by America, Russia and Iran" who, along with their allies, have inflicted losses on the militants during separate anti-Daesh offensives in Syria and Iraq.

In July, Moscow said it was struggling to confirm if Baghdadi was dead or alive, a month after reporting his possible death in an air strike near the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa in Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
