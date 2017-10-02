WORLD
Japanese concerns increase as relations with North Korea suffer
Some Japanese concerned at the possibility of the situation on the Korean Peninsula becoming unmanageable have started to prepare for the worst.
North Korea conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test on September 3 and has threatened to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific. / Reuters
October 2, 2017

In 2011, an earthquake off the coast of Japan triggered a tsunami and a nuclear meltdown.

For many Japanese, it was the worst disaster to hit their country in living memory.

But now some people are starting to fear that the next disaster could be worse.

Keita Takamatsu is preparing his family for a nuclear attack, as tensions increase in the region over recent North Korean nuclear and missile tests.

“Even though other people think of this, most wait until something happens before they take action, but the Japanese should know better, and especially with the North Korean issue. They should be more prepared,” Takamatsu says.

TRT World's Joel Flynn has more from Tokyo.

