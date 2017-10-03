On Sunday evening, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, spraying bullets on concert goers opposite the hotel.

One day after what is now known as the worst mass-shooting in United States history, Las Vegas residents and survivors of the shooting came together to mourn.

TRT World'sHarry Horton has this report.

Hundreds came to participate in an interfaith prayer service held for the victims of the Las Vegas concert attack and their families by the Bishop of the Cathedral of the Guardian Angels in Las Vegas.

Fifty-nine were killed and over 500 injured when Paddock opened fire onto the music concert.

A sombre mood encompassed the usually lively Las Vegas Strip. A portion of the Las Vegas Boulevard remains closed as police investigations continue. The Strip is lit up with signs of support for the victims and first responders as well as with calls for blood donations.