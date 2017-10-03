WORLD
Las Vegas shooting: the day after
As the US reels in shock after the worst shooting in the country's modern history, Las Vegas residents come together in support of victims and their families.
One day after the deadliest mass-shooting in modern US history, the people of Las Vegas came together in support of the victims and their families. October 2, 2017. / Reuters
October 3, 2017

On Sunday evening, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, spraying bullets on concert goers opposite the hotel.

One day after what is now known as the worst mass-shooting in United States history, Las Vegas residents and survivors of the shooting came together to mourn.

TRT World'sHarry Horton has this report.

Hundreds came to participate in an interfaith prayer service held for the victims of the Las Vegas concert attack and their families by the Bishop of the Cathedral of the Guardian Angels in Las Vegas. 

Fifty-nine were killed and over 500 injured when Paddock opened fire onto the music concert.

A sombre mood encompassed the usually lively Las Vegas Strip. A portion of the Las Vegas Boulevard remains closed as police investigations continue. The Strip is lit up with signs of support for the victims and first responders as well as with calls for blood donations.

Police have cordoned off the crime scene following Sunday's massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman spoke in front of Las Vegas City Hall at a prayer vigil held in honour of those affected.

Paddock sprayed bullets onto the crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival.

Paddock broke two windows to shoot into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Authorities say the gunman checked into his room on September 28, 2017.

Police say Paddock killed himself in a room full of guns and ammunition.

They say they have no idea yet why he did what he did.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
