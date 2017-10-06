POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Teams which have qualified for the FIFA World Cup so far
Qualifying matches for the 2018 FIFA World Cup continue this week and next. Nine teams have already booked their place for next year's tournament in Russia.
The World Cup Trophy is seen during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. (reuters) / Reuters
By Vedat AYAG
October 6, 2017

The world's biggest football tournament, the FIFA World Cup, kicks off next year in Russia.

So far, nine countries have already qualified, while regions from around the world continue pushing hard to qualify for this prestigious tournament.

Tournament favourites Brazil and other big teams like England and Germany have already booked their place.

Qualifying rounds will be played around the world across FIFA's different regions over the next two weekends.

The tournament begins on June 14, 2018 and ends on July 15, 2018.

SOURCE:TRT World
