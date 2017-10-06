Turkey’s 2017 defence budget was raised from $7.9 billion (28.7 billion TL) to $11.5 billion (41.3 billion TL), an increase of almost 50 percent from the beginning of the year, according the Official Gazette.

The figures come as Turkey continues to conduct military exercises near its Iraqi borders and maintains active deployment along its border with Syria. Turkey also made an advance payment to Russia last week for the S-400 missile defence system, a purchase, Turkey said, that was to help deal with the wars raging along its borders, despite the risk of damaging relations with its NATO allies.

Turkey has been aiming to develop its indigenous defence industry for several years now, and increasing investments in its defence budget is in line with this policy.

New tax measures to add billions to budget

New tax measures announced last month are to help create revenue for defence spending.

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek explained on Thursday that recent tax hikes will help transfer funds to the Defence Industry Support Fund and the Ministry of National Defence to “fight against terrorism, eliminate threats facing [Turkey], and increase deterrence capacity.”

He added that in 2018, an additional $4.7-4.9 billion (17-18 billion TL) would be allocated to the Ministry of National Defence and military industries.

“No government would increase taxes without reason,” he continued. “Additional arms systems are on the agenda so Turkey can cope with the threats [it faces]. To meet [this need] we chose increasing taxes over taking loans.”