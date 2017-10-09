WORLD
Libya's Benghazi port reopens after three years
For Libyans, the port is not only a lifeline to trade and energy exports but a sign of Benghazi's revival.
A ceremony was held to mark the re-opening of the port on October 1, 2017. (AFP) / AFP
October 9, 2017

Benghazi’s commercial port has officially reopened after a three-year closure.

The port was shut in 2014 when armed movements, including Daesh militants, occupied the North African country's second city.

They were expelled by forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar earlier this year, who backs a rival administration to the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

The so-called provisional government based in Tobruk led the reopening ceremony. 

“Today we will see the entry of the first ship to Benghazi's port — which is coming from Tobruk port — and God willing it will be a good start for Benghazi and for Libya,”  Benghazi port spokesman, Muftaa al Shaheeby said. 

Residents hope that this time, the ports reopening is permanent. 

TRT World's Mark Gay reports.

