ISTANBUL, Turkey — Ahmet Ustunel, 37, grew up in Istanbul near the shores of the Marmara Sea. When he recalls his childhood, the one thing that he talks about most is the time he spent fishing with his father or swimming with his cousins. He has felt the rush, the pull and the power of the waves. And yet he has never actually seen them, and probably never will.

That’s okay, he says. “I lost my eyesight at a very young age. So it hasn't been a big shock for me,” he tells TRT World.

In the early 1980s, when he was just three years old, doctors diagnosed him with retinoblastoma, a debilitating form of eye cancer.

Manoeuvering around people and buildings wasn’t always easy, despite his early affinity with the long white cane. As a boy, he used public buses and, occasionally, missed a stop. The audio announcements common nowadays were still years away. During his time as a student at Bogazci University, he had to always keep a tape recorder and plenty of cassettes on him. He would ask classmates to read chapters from different books — not many are in braille. It would often take a month to read just one book. And yet he persisted.

Life went on, with bumps and bruised knees and a grandmother who perpetually worried about him. During his undergraduate years, he fell in love with an American exchange student, moved to the United States, completed his masters in special education and started teaching blind children.

And still he kept going back to the sea — this time the San Francisco Bay. “My father had his own fishing boat,” he remembers fondly, speaking of his Marmara-infused childhood.

His love of the sea wasn’t without challenges. Blind people can’t take boats out on their own, as they need someone with a working pair of eyes to guide them. This was something Ustunel wanted to overcome.

“I’m very stubborn. If someone says ‘you can’t do this,’ I do completely the opposite,” he says.

Earlier this year he read, using voice software, about the Holman Prize for Blind Ambition, run by LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, an NGO based in San Francisco. The prize, named after James Holman, a blind British man famous for his travels in the 1800s, aims to encourage blind people to live independently.

Ustunel prize entry proposed he paddle a kayak across the five-kilometre stretch of Istanbul’s celebrated Bosphorus without assistance from anyone — and he’d put together an electronic navigational system that would allow him to do it.

He wouldn’t be the first blind man to kayak, but he is a rarity. Other visually-impaired kayakers, such as Erik Weihenmayer, who kayaked in the Colorado River, are professional athletes, and they have someone giving them instructions via Bluetooth.

Ustunel’s pitch to do his trip solo won him the award in June. He’s currently practising in San Francisco and plans to make the attempt on the Bosphorus next July.

Now the only remaining problem is to build something that’s not only practical, but also affordable.

His quest to devise a system for blind kayakers means he’s following in the footsteps of some extraordinary inventors and developers who have striven to find ways for visually-impaired people to live a normal lives.

A chance lakeside encounter

Around the time that Ustunel was learning to fish and swim, Roger Keeney was working on his farm in Tompkins County, New York. One day in September 1989, while loading corn chop (a type of chicken feed) on a silo elevator, part of the machine blew up.

A splinter hit him on the head, leaving him unconscious. “When I regained consciousness, it was all dark and I couldn’t see a thing,” he tells TRT World.

Keeney had a rare degenerative hereditary eye disease known as retinitis pigmentosa. Though his eyesight had worsened over the years, before the accident he could pretty much do anything, except for driving at night.

It was winter, the roads were blocked, and the nearest neighbour was more than a kilometre away. Having grown up on the farm, he knew how to navigate his way back to the house.

When you lose sight that suddenly, he says, the shock doesn’t come immediately. “The panic part comes after a week. The first night you sleep saying, ‘this is just temporary, it’s gonna go away in the morning.’” But it didn’t.

Forced to survive in total isolation, Keeney slowly came to terms with the handicap. He cooked, washed his clothes and fed the animals. “I basically taught myself to use the cane by using a broomstick.”

Years later, he and his wife, who is also blind, founded Athens Inclusive Recreation and Sports, an outdoor activity club for disabled people that organises sporting events for the blind.

It was during the club’s first picnic in 2012, by the side of a lake, that Keeney came across blind kayakers. They were dependent on someone with normal eyesight to help them navigate.

“So me and some folks said ‘why can't we do this better?’” He approached engineers from the telephone company AT&T to see if they were willing to offer assistance.

The only man who responded to Keeney was AT&T researcher Marty Stone, who eventually designed a device that helps a blind rower to keep their course on the water. It consists of buzzers attached to each shoulder that beep a warning accordingly on any right or left deviation.

Stone, a 30-year information technology veteran, is now working on an upgraded version for Ustunel.

“Ahmet wants a talking compass and a few other features,” Stone told TRT World. His team is building an integrated system the size of a thimble that will have accelerometers to measure acceleration, tilt and vibration; an optical gyroscope to sense movement; a GPS receiver and a voice processor.

It will cost a mere $500.

Capitalism doesn’t see the blind

As technology advances, many hi-tech devices are becoming more widely available and easier to improvise. Prices have also come down.

“It means people like me who are enthusiasts and hobbyists will start making things — things that are not profitable for companies to make,” says Stone.

For big firms, developing and marketing niche products like electronic aids for the blind can be difficult in the absence of a wider market. The demise of Telesensory Corporation is a case in point.

John G Linvill, the famed Stanford University professor and one of the pioneers of transistor circuits, invented Optacon, an electronic book reader, for his blind daughter in the 1960s.

Telesensory, the company that marketed Optacon, was a leader in assistive technology for more than three decades, until it was shut in 2005, after running into financial difficulties.

But not every technology has become cheaper.

For Ustunel, the biggest challenge in developing a guidance system for his kayak is to detect and avoid collision with oncoming boats. The sonars that can be used for the purpose can cost upwards of $35,000 — way beyond his budget.

The grant he has received from LightHouse is $25,000.

The simplest solution to avoiding a collision with another boat that Ustunel sees lies in car parking sensors.

That’s where his story overlaps with that of a near-blind inventor who is partly responsible for self-driven cars.

“Where’s my baby?!”

Tony Hayes was completing his PhD in physics at Cambridge University when he went blind due to a hereditary disease. After eight operations, doctors were able to restore some sight in one eye.