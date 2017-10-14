WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime forces capture Al Mayadeen from Daesh
Regime forces backed by Shia militants have killed a large number of Daesh militants and are de-mining the city in eastern Deir Ezzor province, regime media says.
Syrian regime forces capture Al Mayadeen from Daesh
A war monitor says the regime troops, backed by Shia militias, have taken control of the town but are still combing it for militants.. (AFP File) / AFP
October 14, 2017

Syrian regime forces and its allies captured the city of Al Mayadeen from Daesh on Saturday, regime media said, in the latest blow to the group in eastern Deir Ezzor province.

The pro-regime Al Ikhbariya TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying the militants' defences collapsed. 

The official said that troops are chasing remnants of the militants out of Al Mayadeen while regime corps of engineers are clearing land mines left in the town.

Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said regime troops backed by Shia militias took control of the town, but are still combing it for Daesh militants.

String of defeats

Recommended

Up until recently, Daesh controlled most of the province, with the exception of a part of the capital Deir Ezzor city, where the regime forces had been besieged for the past three years.

But that changed in early September when regime forces coming in from the west broke the siege, with the help of Russian air strikes.

Al Mayadeen's loss is the latest in a string of blows for Daesh, which surrendered its former de facto Syrian capital Raqqa to the US-backed SDF, according to SOHR.

In neighbouring Iraq, Daesh has also lost almost all of its territory, holding now just a stretch of the Euphrates valley abutting the Syrian border.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria