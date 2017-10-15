TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US officials arrive in Ankara for talks as US Ambassador causes concern
The visit comes just days after the US Ambassador John Bass' comments on Daesh which some officials in Ankara saw as a veiled threat.
US officials arrive in Ankara for talks as US Ambassador causes concern
People wait in front of the visa application office entrance of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, October 9, 2017. (File photo) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2017

Diplomatic officials from the United States are visiting Ankara this Sunday to discuss the recent deterioration of relations with Turkey. 

The visit from officials of the US Department of State came just days after US Ambassador John Bass remarks on Daesh at a recent press conference in Turkey.

"Fortunately, this country has not experienced any significant attacks by Daesh in nine-and-a-half months," Bass said on Wednesday of the success of US-Turkey security cooperation with Daesh. "The absence of attacks is not a result of Daesh deciding it no longer wanted to try to conduct attacks in Turkey. It’s a result of Daesh no longer being able to conduct these kinds of attacks.”

In Turkey, some officials in Ankara saw his remarks as a veiled threat. Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said that the outgoing ambassador must explain what he meant by those words.

They said the ambassador’s comments suggest Turkey would face terrorist attacks from Daesh if the US was to end its campaign against the terror group.

Recommended

Tension has remained high between the two countries following the arrest of a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul. 

Turkey accuses him of links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, or FETO.

Following the arrest, both Washington and Ankara have suspended all non-immigrant visa services for travel between the two countries.

These talks may help that happen quicker but as TRT World’sHasan Abdullah reports there are other major tensions between Turkey and the US.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture