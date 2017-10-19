October 19, 2017
About 300 million tonnes of plastic is produced each year, but only a fraction is recycled.
In Colombia though, one company is turning plastic into building blocks for affordable housing.
Conceptos Plasticos crushes and then melts the plastic into Lego-like bricks that are used to build new houses.
The strong, durable bricks make the houses safe against natural disasters and are also energy efficient.
TRT World 's Dimitri O'Donnell reports from Cartagena, Colombia.
SOURCE:TRT World