US rapper Eminem wins copyright case against NZ political party
The party has been ordered pay more than $400,000 to Eminem for using music similar to his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” during their campaign.
Eminem’s track was played during the National Party’s 2014 election campaign and titled “Eminem Esque”. It was found by a New Zealand court to have “substantially copied” his 2002 hit Lose Yourself. (File Photo) / Reuters
October 25, 2017

A New Zealand political party has been ordered to pay more than $400,000 to US rapper Eminem for using music similar to his 2002 hit Lose Yourself in a television commercial to help win a national election.

The track played during the National Party’s successful 2014 election campaign and titled Eminem Esque, was found by a New Zealand court to have “substantially copied” Lose Yourself.

The National Party used the song 186 times during the campaign before taking the ad off the air, the court said.

“This decision is a warning to sound-alike music producers and their clients everywhere,” Adam Simpson, director of Simpsons Solicitors, who acted for Eminem’s music company, Eight Mile Style, said in a statement.

The National Party said the music was licensed with one of New Zealand’s main industry copyright bodies, the Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (AMCOS).

“The party is now considering the implications of the judgment and the next steps. We already have a claim against the suppliers and licensors of the track,” National Party President Peter Goodfellow said in a statement.

The Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society was not immediately available for comment.

The court found Eight Mile Style was entitled to damages of NZ$600,000 ($413,000) with interest from June 28, 2014.

The publisher had exclusive control over the song, and rarely gave permission for its use in advertising, the court said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
