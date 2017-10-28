WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taliban attacks on two checkpoints kill nine policemen in Afghanistan
The spokesman of Ghazni province's governor says two police checkpoints came under attack by Taliban fighters in the early hours. He said six insurgents were killed and nine others were wounded in the battle, which lasted almost an hour.
Taliban attacks on two checkpoints kill nine policemen in Afghanistan
An Afghan National Army soldier directs a vehicle to stop at a checkpoint on the way to Zhari district, where the Maiwand army base is located, in Kandahar, Afghanistan on Oct. 19, 2017. / AP
October 28, 2017

At least nine police officers were killed on Saturday in separate attacks by Taliban insurgents on police checkpoints in eastern Ghazni province, a provincial official said.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, said two police checkpoints came under attack by Taliban fighters in the early hours, also wounding two police. He said six insurgents were killed and nine others were wounded in the battle, which lasted almost an hour.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, according to their spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. He said 14 police were killed, including both commanders of the checkpoints.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since US and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a counterterrorism and support role.

Helicopter incident

Recommended

In another report from eastern Logar province, one person was wounded when a military helicopter made an emergency landing as it was taking off and hit a tree, said Salim Saleh, spokesman for the provincial governor.

The NATO mission in Afghanistan, Resolute Support, confirmed a helicopter incident in Logar in a statement. It provided no additional details.

Saleh said the accident took place in Kharwar district while the helicopter was supporting an ongoing operation to eliminate insurgents from the district.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman, claimed their fighters shot down the helicopter in Karwar district Friday night.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'