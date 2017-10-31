The widow and son of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar are being investigated by Argentine authorities for suspicion of money laundering, officials in Buenos Aires said on Monday.

Argentina's Financial Information Unit (UIF) asked for an investigation into Maria Isabel Santos Caballero and Sebastian Marroquin Santos after a search into the home of another suspect, Mateo Corvo Dolcet, turned up evidence against Escobar's widow and son.

The Colombian citizen reportedly linked to Escobar's Medellin Cartel sought to launder money through a real estate project involving Escobar's widow Maria Isabel Santos and son Sebastian Marroquin, according to local media.

Santos and Marroquin reportedly received a commission on the money reportedly laundered.