The United Nations named a new interim UN resident coordinator for Myanmar on Tuesday, appointing Knut Ostby of Norway to take over the humanitarian role.

The new appointment comes at a time of growing strains with the Myanmar government over the handling of the Rohingya crisis.

The appointment of a temporary placeholder was expected after Myanmar blocked an upgrade of the UN country chief position.

Myanmar's de facto leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, has told diplomats in private meetings that she is frustrated with the UN, particularly its human rights arm.

Ostby, who has served with the UN in a number of hotspots, including Afghanistan and East Timor, will replace Renata Lok-Dessallien, who has completed a nearly four-year term.

Myanmar stalled a UN plan to upgrade the UN country head to the more powerful rank of assistant secretary-general (ASG) after Lok-Dessallien leaves.

'Methodical pattern' of killings

Some 600,000 Rohingya Muslims, most of them children, have fled to Bangladesh after ethnic violence erupted in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state in late August.

Rights monitors and Rohingya refugees say the army and Rakhine Buddhist vigilantes have forced them to flee their homes.

UN investigators interviewing Rohingya living in refugee camps near Cox's Bazar said on Friday that they had gathered testimony pointing to a "consistent, methodical pattern" of killings, torture, rape and arson.