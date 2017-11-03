Turkey has warned Greece for allegedly conducting an illegal joint-military exercise with Egypt at the Greek island of Rhodes.

Rhodes is located in the southeastern part of the Aegean Sea and is visible from the Turkish coast. The island has been a site of tension as of late after a Greek coast guard ship opened fire on a Turkish vessel in international waters off the coast of Rhodes in July.

The commercial ship, riddled with bullet holes, later docked at Marmaris port in southwestern Turkey after it was escorted by three Turkish coast-guard vessels and an assault craft.

Greece and Egypt began a five-day a joint amphibious attack exercise on Rhodes on October 30, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a written statement issued on Thursday.

The statement said the 1947 Treaty of Paris prohibits any kind of military education activities on Rhodes, which was transferred to Greece from Italy after World War II on the condition of being disarmed.