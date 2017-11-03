Syrian regime forces on Friday took full control of Deir Ezzor from the last Daesh militants in the city after two-month campaign backed by Russian air power, regime television reported.

The city's fall marks another key defeat for Daesh, who have recently lost most of the territory they seized in their 2014 advance across Syria and Iraq.

"The armed forces, in cooperation with allied forces, liberated the city of Deir Ezzor completely from the clutches of the Daesh terrorist organisation," a regime source said.

Daesh had besieged a regime-held enclave in the city for four years until regime forces relieved it in early September.

A battle for Daesh-held parts of the city then ensued.

The regime captured the Al Hamidiya, Sheikh Yassin, Al Ardhi and Al Rashidia districts of the city in recent attacks.

The Al Hawiqa district was the last to be held by Daesh, a military media unit run by the regime's ally, Hezbollah reported.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports.

Deir Ezzor, on the west bank of the Euphrates, is the largest and most important city in eastern Syria. It is the centre of Syrian oil production.