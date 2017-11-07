US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday "there would have been no difference three days ago" in the Texas attack if the US had stricter gun control measures for gun ownership.

"If you did what you're suggesting there would have been no difference three days ago, and you might not have had that very brave person who happened to have a gun in his truck and shoot him, and hit him and neutralize him," Trump said responding to a question during a joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in.

If the man who opened fire on the Texas attacker did not have a gun, “instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead,” Trump said.

Authorities say Devin Patrick Kelley, Texas attacker, fired at least 450 rounds of ammunition at worshippers in Sunday’s attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.