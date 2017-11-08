A pile of letters written by Ottoman soldiers held captive by the British Army during the First World War will be delivered to their grandchildren, according to the Turkish Red Crescent Society director-general.

Thousands of Ottoman soldiers were held captive after the British occupied of the Iraqi city of Basra in early 1917.

Most of those soldiers are believed to have been martyred at prison camps in Rakhine state – which was a part of India at that time.

The Turkish Red Crescent's Ibrahim Altan said the aid agency had already delivered letters of around 12,000 Ottoman soldiers, to their families.