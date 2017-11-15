Zimbabwe’s army said on Wednesday it had taken President Robert Mugabe and his wife into custody and are currently securing government offices and patrolling the capital’s streets following a night of unrest that included a military takeover of the state broadcaster.

According to reports, Mugabe and his wife are under house arrest at their mansion in the Harare suburb of Borrowdale.

The night’s action triggered speculation of a coup, but the military’s supporters praised it as a “bloodless correction.”

Armed soldiers in armoured personnel carriers stationed themselves at key points in Harare, while Zimbabweans formed long lines at banks in order to draw the limited cash available, a routine chore in the country’s ongoing financial crisis.

People looked at their phones to read about the army takeover and others went to work or to shops.

A journalist in Harare, speaking to TRT World on condition of anonymity said, "The Zimbabwe National Army has closed President Robert Mugabe’s Munhumutapa offices and arrested members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIOs) manning the government premises at gun point."

"Armed soldiers were seen on Wednesday morning after raiding President Mugabe’s offices ordering and escorting all the members of the CIO to the parliament building at gun point."

"They also took everyone, including cleaners, out of the building as they were searching for unnamed government ministers who they said they wanted to arrest," he said.

Munhumutapa offices, houses the two vice presidents, Foreign Affairs and the Information and Broadcasting Services ministries.

He said that TV and radio stations, which on Tuesday night were only broadcasting "traditional music and patriotic songs" appeared to have returned to normal broadcasting schedules.

The country's main state-owned newspaper, the Zimbabwe Herald published a special edition with the headline across its front page reading: "No Military Takeover: ZDF."

Mnangagwa back in Zimbabwe

Dismissed former Zimbabwean vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is back in the country after leaving the country after death threats were issued against him, lauded the army action.

Over two tweets, he praised the army intervention and said it would lead the way to elections.

He added that he will be busy over the next few days.

Mnangagwa, also known as “The Crocodile” was sacked last week amid a row over leadership in the Mugabe's ruling Zanu-PF party.

Three explosions

Overnight, at least three explosions were heard in the capital, Harare, and military vehicles were seen in the streets.