Tesla Semi is electric

Tesla just announced a new electric semi-truck. Just like other Tesla products, it is incredibly fast compared to other vehicles on the market. It can go up to 100 km/hour in only 5 seconds. With a range of up to 500 km on the highways, the Tesla Semi will be able to travel long distances without having to recharge.

As for the driver: the Semi handles the manual gear shifting, improving brake life, and will also include the same auto-pilot features Tesla cars have.

Who knows? Maybe in a couple of years, we'll see ghost-driven trucks wandering the highways.

Finally, we can't ignore the Semi's futuristic design. Better aerodynamics aside, who can deny this truck looks like it could transform itself into a Deception in the blink of an eye.

Although electric cars are making a lot of noise these days, electric trucks are going to be the real game changer for lowering emissions.

Firefox releases a Chrome-killer, but is it really?

Mozilla, with much fanfare, has announced their new Chrome-killer browser, Quantum (Quantum fast? Quantum particles?). Like anything that claims to kill Chrome, it got a lot of attention from the tech community.

Some said Quantum is Mozilla's return to glory. Remember when Microsoft Edge said the same? But the only thing it got was low usage numbers.