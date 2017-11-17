POLITICS
Tesla semi-truck, Firefox's Chrome-killer browser and athletic robots again
Elon Musk's Tesla gets into the truck business, while Firefox plans to shake Chrome's dominance with Quantum. The honourable mention goes to Boston Dynamics' jumpy robot, Atlas.
November 17, 2017

Tesla Semi is electric

Tesla just announced a new electric semi-truck. Just like other Tesla products, it is incredibly fast compared to other vehicles on the market. It can go up to 100 km/hour in only 5 seconds. With a range of up to 500 km on the highways, the Tesla Semi will be able to travel long distances without having to recharge. 

As for the driver: the Semi handles the manual gear shifting, improving brake life, and will also include the same auto-pilot features Tesla cars have.

Who knows? Maybe in a couple of years, we'll see ghost-driven trucks wandering the highways. 

Finally, we can't ignore the Semi's futuristic design. Better aerodynamics aside, who can deny this truck looks like it could transform itself into a Deception in the blink of an eye.

Although electric cars are making a lot of noise these days, electric trucks are going to be the real game changer for lowering emissions. 

Firefox releases a Chrome-killer, but is it really?

Mozilla, with much fanfare, has announced their new Chrome-killer browser, Quantum (Quantum fast? Quantum particles?).  Like anything that claims to kill Chrome, it got a lot of attention from the tech community.

Some said Quantum is Mozilla's return to glory. Remember when Microsoft Edge said the same? But the only thing it got was low usage numbers.

Thankfully, some tech people ignored the hype and ran some tests to compare the Quantum with Chrome.

You can read the detailed results here, but for those of you who don't like to read long texts and analyse graphs, Chrome appears to be the winner. 

We still need to give Mozilla an 'A' for effort. It did significantly improve Firefox's speed compared to its old versions and it uses a lot less memory than Chrome. 

Boston Dynamics' new robot can do backflips

Atlas, that good old robot from Boston Dynamics, has learned new tricks and is not afraid to show them off.

In a recently released video, Atlas jumps from block to block and does human-like backflips (don't try this at home). 

The video comes a few days after the company released another in which a little robot called SpotMini goes around a corner and looks at the camera.

We'll have to keep an eye on Boston Dynamics' YouTube channel to stay on top of what's in the works. But from these videos, it looks like they're getting ready for the Robot Olympics. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
