Survivors recall the horrors of Srebrenica massacre ahead of Mladic verdict
The International Criminal Court will decide next week whether Ratko Mladic had ordered the killing of 8,000 unarmed Muslim men and boys after the capture of the town of Srebrenica in 1995.
Srebrenica was under United Nation protection when Mladic's forces took over, killing 8,000 unarmed Muslim men and boys. / Reuters Archive
November 18, 2017

As a court in The Hague is set to decide the fate of Ratko Mladic, the former commander of the Bosnian Serb army, the people who suffered at the hands of his forces recall the horrors of the 1995 massacre.

In the international court where his trial began more than five years ago, he is accused of ordering the killing of 8,000 unarmed Muslim men and boys after the capture of the town of Srebrenica, and raining artillery on civilians during the siege of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo.

Srebrenica was under United Nation protection when Mladic's forces took over. TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports.

