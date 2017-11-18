Danica Patrick will drive in the Daytona and Indianapolis 500s next year before retiring, the world's most recognisable and successful female driver said on Friday.

Patrick, the only woman to win an IndyCar race and to start from pole at the Daytona 500, announced her decision ahead of the NASCAR Cup season finale on Sunday in Homestead, Florida.

"This will be my last season as a full-time driver," the 35-year-old Patrick told a news conference as tears ran down her face.

"I feel like this is where my life should be headed. And sometimes we just get kind of nudged there.

"But I’m not totally done. I’m going to do the Daytona 500 next year and the Indy 500. I think it’s going to be a great way to cap it off.”

One of the most marketable athletes in North America, Patrick had seen her popularity wane in recent years, unable to produce the type of results many had expected when she made her much publicised jump for IndyCar to NASCAR in 2012.

One of the "nudges" Patrick was referring to was her inability to secure a full-time sponsor next season.

"I was faced with situations at the beginning of the year that I had never faced before," said Patrick. "I had never had sponsor issues.

"It made me think about things and so I’m excited about the next phase. Trust me."