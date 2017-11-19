British finance minister Philip Hammond is to announce $99 million funding for Artificial Intelligence and plans to put driverless cars on UK roads by 2021, in his budget speech on Wednesday.

Hammond will announce regulation changes to allow Britain’s driverless car industry, which the government estimates will be worth $37 billion by 2035, to get cars on the road within as little as three yeas, according to extracts of the budget released by his office on Sunday.

The minister, who is under a pressure to deliver an eye-catching budget following Brexit spats with cabinet colleagues, will also announce a $528 million fund for companies hoping to roll out electric-car charge points across the country.