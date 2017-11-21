Qatar is all set to host the football World Cup 2022 as the organisers have set the goal of finishing construction for all new facilities by 2020.

Although there has been visible progress, recent months have posed challenges for Doha, which has faced criticism for the alleged human rights violations of migrant labourers.

The current political crisis gripping Qatar following accusations from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt seem to have contributed to the difficulties of the tiny Gulf state.

TRT World 's Semra Hunter reports.

Doha urges Gulf neighbours to let nationals attend event