Argentina's navy confirmed on Thursday that an unusual noise heard in the ocean near the last known position of a submarine appeared to be an explosion, dashing the last hopes of finding the vessel and its 44 crew members.

Concern for the missing submarine and its crew has gripped Argentina since it was reported overdue at its Mar del Plata base on November 17, two days after the explosion.

"An anomalous, singular, short, violent and non-nuclear event consistent with an explosion," occurred shortly after the submarine's last communication, navy spokesman Captain Enrique Balbi said in capital Buenos Aires.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira has this report.

Relatives of the crew "feel cheated"

Relatives of the missing crew reacted with grief and anger to the news.

After days of false hopes, some of the relatives said the navy had retained information about the sub, and had lied to them over the past week.

"I feel cheated," said Itati Leguizamon, whose husband German Suarez was a sonar operator on the San Juan.

"They are perverse. They are miserable," she said.