Imagine a house of cards, in an aquarium that is partiallly filled with water.

On top of this house of cards is a city. This city could be Bangkok, it could be Mexico City. Or it could be any number of cities in 45 out of the 50 US states that are at risk of sinking due to groundwater consumption.

Picture the city pumping water out of the aquarium until there is no water left in the aquarium. Consequently, the house of cards begins to collapse with the city on top of it. The residents of the city realise that they are sinking and try to pump water back into the aquarium to no avail. They end up on top of a collapsed house of cards in an aquarium with no water.

This is the analogy on how groundwater consumption affects major cities provided by Dr Eloise Kendy, a freshwater scientist at the Nature Conservancy, a leading environmental agency that aims to conserve land and water. The water filling up the spaces in the house of cards is the water that fills up the aquifers - bodies of rock underground that store groundwater - and the city on top could be one of several major cities peppered across the globe.

Think Beijing, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh, Venice and Tokyo. All these cities have been affected from excessive groundwater consumption that is causing them to sink. Groundwater consumption is also prevalent in Turkey, with major tourist centres such as Konya suffering from this sinking effect.

The rate at which these cities are sinking is severe, according to a 2013 report published by Deltares. Deltares is an independent institution based in the Netherlands, that researches subsurfaces and water, using information it collects to work with governments, businesses and other research institutes.

The report shows that between 1990 to 2013, Jakarta has experienced a lowering of its land by 200cm. Certain areas of New Orleans have dropped 113cm. Coastal cities, like New Orleans, are prone to a higher rate of sinkage due to the presence of softer soil. A recently published study found that Beijing is sinking at a rate of nearly 11cm a year.

Although the rates vary, one thing is clear: cities across the world are sinking lower while sea levels are rising. This means that cities are due to go underwater sooner than we think.

How cities slump

Sinking cities happen because of something called land subsidence. "Land subsidence which is the sinking of the land means that the general elevation of a city is getting lower over a period of time," explain s Gilles Erkens, a senior geologist at Deltares. "If the city used to be at one metre above sea level it slowly sinks to 90cm above sea level."

As the global population rises exponentially, the demand for water increases. "If you have more people in the city, you need more water," says Gilles. Last year, the UN warned that continuous overconsumption of water will lead to an increasing number of regions suffering from water scarcity.

Groundwater is pumped out in order to meet this increasing demand. The gradual depletion of water from the aquifers below a city reduce the water pressure holding a city up, causing the soil above the the aquifers to compact and depress, bringing down the elevation of the city.

"You extract water from the sandy layers. The surrounding clay layers deliver water to the sand layers, and so they try to compact. The water usually provides counter pressure to the weight of the soil and during groundwater extraction the pressure is reduced," explains Gilles.

Sinking cities should not be confused with sinkholes, which usually develop when water dissolves soluble rocks such as limestone in the earth, leaving nothing to support the layer of ground above. Sufficient pressure can lead to the ground caving in. This is distinctly different from land subsidence where soil still holds up the overground land regardless of being compacted.

Sinkholes occur quite frequently. In 2007 and 2010, massive sinkholes opened up in Guatemala, leading to the deaths of 20 people in both incidents. The state of Florida is also known for its frequent sinkhole appearances and CCTV footage of sinkholes appearing in various parts of China consistently appear online.

The costs of a sinking city

The soil compacts and the land sinks but what happens next?

As Eloise explains, "There are definitely monetary costs. It affects water supplies, utility, infrastructure, it costs millions of dollars annually. It is estimated to have cost China 1.5 billion dollars and Netherlands 3.5 billion euros a year."

The damage in infrastructure comes from the different rates at which the land sinks. As Gilles explains, "this is when you have differential land subsidence, where the land is sinking at different rates. If one part of the land under the house is stable and the other is slowly subsiding, then a house could crack and so would have to be demolished and rebuilt."

When a city sinks, it means the area will be more susceptible to flooding. "You will see frequent flooding, prolonged, and deeper floods which usually happen when there is a storm or something that causes flooding," says Gilles, noting that "land subsidence does not cause flooding but it makes it worse."

The damage done is more than just monetary loss to government and private industries. In 2012 cracks were reported to appear in the business district of Shanghai, at the construction site for the Shanghai Tower project. Families are also at risk of being affected due to a higher possibility that flooding will occur more frequently coupled with the risk of land sinking at a differential rate which could cause cracks in infrastructure and private homes.

The ground beneath our feet

Although groundwater consumption is usually the prime cause of land subsidence, there are a variety of other factors that exacerbate the problem.

Rising sea levels caused by the increase in global temperatures increase the risk of flooding in coastal cities.