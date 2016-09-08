In 2014 21-year-old activist Nathan Law led mass protests for 79-days in Hong Kong's financial centre, calling for more independence for the special administrative region from China.

Two years on, Law and five other activists have become the youngest lawmakers in the semi-autonomous territory. Hong Kong residents voted in record numbers on September 4, with many of the city-state's seven million people concerned about Beijing's growing interference in political and civil liberties.

Law and his party, Demosisto, have changed the face of Hong Kong's politics and serve an example of young people aiming for political change.

How has politics in Hong Kong changed?

Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997 after ruling the territory for 156 years as a colony.

As part of the terms of the handover agreement, Beijing assured that Hong Kong would retain its capitalist and liberal system for the next 50 years. But many Hong Kong citizens feel that China is now interfering with their personal freedom and threatening their rights.

In 2014, tens of thousands protesters – mostly young people – led by Law flooded the streets and paralysed Hong Kong's financial centre. They were protesting Beijing's decision to pre-screen candidates for theChief Executive elections in 2017, which will decide who will lead the government of the region.

The protests were dubbed the "Umbrella Movement" after demonstrators used umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas fired by police.

Law later formed Demosisto in order to take part in the legislative elections in 2016.

The party said that it is "neither backed by large corporations nor submissive to dignatiaries."

Why do young people want change?

The youth of Hong Kong want to determine how the territory is governed through their own democratic processes without Chinese interference. Despite Beijing's 1997 promise to not to intervene Hong Kong's system, the mainland still decides who to nominee for the position of chief executive.

Demosisto says there is growing distrust in Beijing, due to unkept promises and interference.

Hong Kong's legislative council already had a democratic camp prior to the latest election, and the pro-democracy party wants to cooperate with it. The party says younger voices and social force are what the territory needs to bring about changes to the electoral system.

"A lot of people in society feel that the level of integration with the mainland has already gone too far," Law Professor David Zweig, from Hong Kong's University of Science and Technology, told TRT World.

"These people really reflect the view in society that the process of integration between Hong Kong and China should slow down or stop and in part they want to reverse it." he said.

Who is Nathan Law?