Thirty-one migrants drown and 300 rescued off coast of Libya
The Libyan navy says there has been a renewed surge in migrants who are trying to cross the Mediterranean and enter Europe.
Libyan paramedics and aid workers stand next to the bodies of African migrants at a naval base in Tripoli on November 25, 2017, after a rubber boat was rescued off the coast of Garabulli, Libya. (Photo AFP) / AFP
November 26, 2017

At least 31 migrants died after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya on Saturday.

Around 300 migrants were rescued by the coastguard and they are likely to be brought back to port in Tripoli.

The migrants were on two boats off the coast near Garabulli, east of Tripoli, one of which had already sunk when the coastguard arrived at the scene.

The dead, including a number of children, were brought back to Tripoli naval base.

Libya is the main departure point for mostly African migrants trying to cross to Europe and nearly 3,000 migrants are known to have died this year alone, while taking the dangerous sea journey to Europe.

TRT World’sPhilip Owira reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
