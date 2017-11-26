At least 31 migrants died after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya on Saturday.

Around 300 migrants were rescued by the coastguard and they are likely to be brought back to port in Tripoli.

The migrants were on two boats off the coast near Garabulli, east of Tripoli, one of which had already sunk when the coastguard arrived at the scene.

The dead, including a number of children, were brought back to Tripoli naval base.