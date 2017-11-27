WORLD
2 MIN READ
Detained TRT World journalists to appear in Myanmar court for fourth time
Three journalists and a driver were working on a documentary in October when the police arrested them for filming with a drone. If found guilty, they could face up to three years in prison.
Detained TRT World journalists to appear in Myanmar court for fourth time
A crew of journalists working for TRT World were being detained in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on October 27, 2017. (Photo TRTWorld) / TRTWorld
November 27, 2017

The TRT World crew detained earlier in October for the possession an "unlicensed" drone will appear in a court for the fourth time in the Myanmar capital Naypyidaw on Monday.

Journalist Mok Choy Lin, along with her freelance crew members – a Singaporean cameraman named Lau Hon Meng, an interpreter Aung Naing Soe and their driver Hla Tin – were working on a documentary for TRT World, Turkey's English-language public broadcaster.

The four were detained for flying a drone to film Myanmar's parliament building in the capital. Prior to filming outdoors, they had conducted an interview with one of the parliament members. 

They are facing charges for violating  "import and export" laws, which could mean serving jail sentences of three years.

In response to the arrests, TRT World says that Myanmar's Information Ministry "was previously informed about all filming activities and the filming schedule." But  Myanmar officials allege the journalists flew the drone without permission.

Recommended

On November 10, the crew were sentenced to two months in prison.

The trio will appear before a judge on Monday.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports the latest on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'