New use of technology may unravel the mystery of an ancient mummy
Researchers have combined CT scanning with 3D scans of the surface of a nearly 2,000-year-old mummy of a young girl to create an exact digital copy.
The 2,000-year old mummy is the first to be subjected to high-energy, penetrating X-ray beams. / AP
November 30, 2017

Researchers from Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago are using advanced technology to unwrap the mysteries of a nearly 2,000-year-old mummy.

They say the high-energy X-ray beams from a synchrotron will provide molecular information about what is inside the mummy of the little girl. Argonne says it's the first time the beams have been used in this way.

Researchers say the technology allows them to study what's inside the mummy while leaving the 5-year-old girl's remains and wrappings intact.

Scientists examined the rare find on Monday in the hopes of learning more about how the girl died. And they say studying the wrapping materials may shed new light on ancient Egyptian culture.

TRT World's Denee Savoya reports.

