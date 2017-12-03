India captain Virat Kohli smashed a career-best 243 on his home ground but it was New Delhi's notorious smog which dominated discussion after Sunday's play in the third and final test against Sri Lanka.

The majority of the Sri Lankan players returned from the second day's lunch break wearing facemasks as the seasonal haze affecting the region thickened over the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

The second session witnessed two stoppages, of 17 and five minutes, as Lahiru Gamage and his pace colleague Suranga Lakmal both left the field finding it difficult to breathe.

"It's well documented that Delhi has high level of pollution," Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas said afterwards, calling it a "unique case".

"At one point, we had a case of coming off the field vomiting. There were oxygen things in the change room. It's not normal for players to suffer that way."

Umpires Nigel Llong and Joel Wilson were discussing the air quality with the tourists when Kohli declared India's innings on 536-7.

Sri Lanka, trailing 0-1 in the series, batted for 44.3 overs to reach 131-3 at stumps.

Pothas said a couple of his players vomited in the dressing room but denied the tourists at any stage pressed for stopping the game.

"We are here to play cricket... there was not a case of us wanting to stop. We just wanted to have some clarity on the safety of the players," the South African said.