Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is going to South Korea on Monday evening for a two-day official visit, an official source said.

Yildirm is visiting upon the invitation of South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon, said the source, on condition of anonymity, due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The two leaders are expected to meet in capital, Seoul, to discuss bilateral issues in politics, economics, trade, and culture, as well as the fight against terrorism and other global issues.

Yildirim is also scheduled to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun.