TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish PM set to visit South Korea
Binali Yildirim's visit comes as two countries celebrate 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries shortly after the Korean War in 1950s.
Turkish PM set to visit South Korea
November 07, 2017 file photo shows Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim waves during his departure from Esenboga International Airport to the United States after a press conference in Ankara, Turkey. / AA
December 4, 2017

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is going to South Korea on Monday evening for a two-day official visit, an official source said.

Yildirm is visiting upon the invitation of South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon, said the source, on condition of anonymity, due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The two leaders are expected to meet in capital, Seoul, to discuss bilateral issues in politics, economics, trade, and culture, as well as the fight against terrorism and other global issues. 

Yildirim is also scheduled to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun. 

Recommended

The Turkish premier is also planning to hold meetings with representatives of South Korean companies. 

The visit comes on the 60th anniversary of the start of their diplomatic relations which were established in 1957, following Turkey's participation in the Korean War.

According to South Korean sources, Turkey had the third-highest number of soldiers killed among the 16 countries that participated in the Korean War, including the United States and China. 

During his trip, Yildirim also plans to visit the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan and pay his respects to the 462 Turkish soldiers that were killed during the war.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel