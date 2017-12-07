The price of bitcoin swung wildly Thursday, rising to more than $19,000 only to fall sharply within minutes, as the frenzy surrounding the virtual currency escalated just days before it starts trading on a major US exchange.

The frenzy even has parts of Wall Street concerned. A group of banks came out and complained that federal regulators approved bitcoin futures, which begin trading on Sunday, too quickly and without properly considering the inherent risks in the virtual currency.

At 1:05 p.m. EST, Bitcoin was valued at $16,825, according to Coinbase, after briefly surging above $19,000 Thursday morning. At the start of the year, one bitcoin was worth less than $1,000. Coinbase, the largest bitcoin exchange, at one point tweeted that record-high traffic had caused interruptions to its service.

The swings in price occurred just as the trading community prepares for bitcoin to start trading on two established US exchanges. Futures for bitcoin will start trading on the Chicago Board Options Exchange on Sunday evening and on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange a week later.

The Futures Industry Association, which represents Wall Street's biggest banks and clearing houses, sent a letter to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, saying that as the guarantors of customers trades, they should have been consulted before trading in bitcoin futures was approved. They expressed concern that the extreme volatility tied into bitcoin could leave banks exposed when the futures move too violently.