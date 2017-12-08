Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man on Friday near the Gaza border in clashes over US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry confirmed Mahmoud al Masri, 30, was killed in clashes along the Israeli-Gaza border.

Later in the day, a second Palestinian was killed in Gaza in the ongoing clashes with Israeli forces, the health ministry said.

A statement from Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra announced the death of "Maher Atallah, 54, in the northern Gaza Strip who was injured in clashes this evening".

Thousands of Palestinians protested in a "day of rage" on Friday in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and in East Jerusalem against US President Donald Trump's recognition of the ancient city as Israel's capital.

The ministry said al Masri died after being struck by live fire east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, and that more than 250 Palestinians were injured, two of them seriously. A TRT World reporter on ground in Ramallah says over 400 people were injured.

The Israeli army confirmed it had shot two people, accusing them of being "main instigators" of "violent riots."

'Day of rage'

Across the Arab and Muslim worlds, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets on Friday, the Muslim holy day, expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and outrage at the US move.

As Friday prayers ended at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, worshippers made their way toward the walled Old City gates, chanting "Jerusalem is ours, Jerusalem is our capital," and "We don't need empty words, we need stones and Kalashnikovs."

Some scuffles broke out between protesters and police.

TRT World's Middle East correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Occupied East Jerusalem.

Reversing decades of US policy

Trump's decision to reverse decades of US policy and recognise Jerusalem has been met by days of protests, although violence so far has largely been contained.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday that the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem would probably not take place for at least two years.

"This is not something that is going to happen this year or probably not next year but the president does want us to move in a very concrete, very steadfast way," Tillerson said after talks in Paris with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

In his speech on Wednesday, Trump did not include words echoing Israel's traditional description of Jerusalem. Asked about this, Israeli cabinet minister Zeev Elkin said, "I think that his leaving this out of the speech was premeditated."

"He even hinted that borders in Jerusalem will also be set as a result of negotiations, which presupposes an option of partition," said Elkin, who holds the Jerusalem Affairs portfolio in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Elkin was referring to Trump's caveat that the new US decision on Jerusalem did not constitute "taking a position of any final-status issues, including the specific boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, or the resolution of contested borders."